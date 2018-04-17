Special trailers deliver Wounded Warriors message

WHITBY, Ont. – Total Transportation Solutions is pulling two eye-catching trailers around Canada and the U.S., to highlight the work of Wounded Warriors Canada.

The organization supports Canada’s ill and injured armed forces members, veterans, first responders and their families. Chris McGregor, owner of Sign Design in Whitby, Ont., wanted to support the organization with a special high-profile trailer wrap. He approached customer Total Transportation, which has been using the company exclusively for all its wraps since the trucking company was founded in 1996.

“Chris made this possible for me,” said Scott Pustai, owner of Total Transportation Solutions. “He made the decision to get involved with Wounded Warriors Canada and to provide a wrap on the vehicles to get the word out and increase their presence. When Chris made the call to me and explained his idea, I don’t think he realized at the time there was a personal connection for me to support an organization like this.”

Two 53-ft. trailers are being wrapped and will be deployed throughout Canada. The first is expected to make its public debut at Truck World. Both will be at the Highway of Heroes Bike Rides to be held concurrently in Ontario and B.C., which is why two trailers were needed. They’ll also be deployed on Total’s regular lanes.

“These will run throughout Canada and the U.S., so it’s going to get wide coverage,” said Pustai. He joked that drivers are already eager to pull the special trailers.

“Already, my drivers are fighting over it,” he said. “I’ve not run into any guy who said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ It’s a no-brainer to me.”

The trailer features images of donors and Wounded Warriors Canada activities. It also showcases the hashtag #InThisTogether.

“In this together is to say, there is way more we as a nation can do for these people who do so much for us,” explained Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada. “We need to work in partnership, and look at this collectively. Look at what the public sector can do and is doing, and the private sector, and bring everyone on the same team. To realize we are stronger when we are working together and are stronger when we’re in this together. That’s the essence of what this initiative means.”

First responders from Durham region were on-hand to celebrate the unveiling of the first trailer. For info on Wounded Warriors, visit www.woundedwarriors.ca.