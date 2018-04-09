STA releases statement on Humboldt tragedy

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) has released a statement to Truck West on the tragic collision involving a tractor-trailer and the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

The collision, which happened on the afternoon of April 6 near Nipawin, Sask., at the Armley Corner intersection, occurred when a tractor-trailer failed to come to a stop while traveling west on Hwy 335 and collided with the bus heading north on Hwy 35.

Fifteen people were killed and several others injured.

“Our board, our members – we are all part of small-town Saskatchewan. Our children play hockey, they travel these highways, this has struck home for each and every one of us,” said STA board chairman Reg Quiring. “Now is the time to focus on the courage and dedication of the first responders, hospital workers, and volunteer rescue personnel who worked quickly and professionally to respond to this horrible tragedy with great skill and respect for life. These people are Saskatchewan’s heroes.”

The local RCMP say it is too early in the investigation to comment on the cause of the collision or if any charges will be laid.

The STA said it does not have any information regarding the collision in addition to what police have shared with the public, and out of respect for all involved, will not comment or speculate on the situation.

“It is of utmost importance that at this time, law enforcement professionals are given the time and the space to do their work and determine the cause of the collision,” the STA said in its statement.

“The Saskatchewan Trucking Association Group of Companies’ board of directors, staff and membership send their sincerest condolences to the victims, families, and friends of those whose lives were lost in the collision near the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 in Saskatchewan this past Friday.”