Study says trees obstruct sight lines at Humboldt bus collision intersection

REGINA, Sask. – A study conducted by a consulting firm indicates that sight lines at the intersection where the tractor-trailer and Humboldt Broncos bus collided are a safety concern.
McElhanney Consulting Services conducted the 70-page review for the Saskatchewan government. The purpose of the study was to review the geometric, collision, traffic, and human factor characteristics of the intersection.
In addition to negotiating with private land owners for the removal of the trees, the report makes 13 suggestions to help improve safety at the Highway 35 and 335 intersection where 16 people were killed and another 13 injured back in April.
Some of the recommendations include better signage, rumble strips on Highway 335, widening the shoulders of the highway, and “stop ahead” pavement markings.
In the report’s conclusion, it states: “Although there have been two multiple fatality collisions at the intersection, the location does not have a high overall frequency of collisions, including high severity collisions. No significant collision trends were identified at the intersection. However, the geometric design review did identify some potential safety issues that could be mitigated to further reduce the collision risk at the intersection.”
I am a professional driver. I have been on Hwy 35 and Secondary 335 many times since 1984. I have lost count the number of times on 335 and stopping. There is nothing wrong with the intersection. You stop when and where required; your visibility of both directions is 100%.
Time to stop the hunt for excuses.
ATTITUDE is the denominator here. Truck driver decided “not stopping”
Driver training can educate for circle checks, airbrake checks, shifting, coupling/uncoupling trailers, load distribution, driving procedures and backing up. It will not train attitude. I have witnessed drivers whom can do all the above, but conduct idiot moves when behind wheel and rolling through stop signs is right up there. “A’ designation on the CDL means air brake, and you better bring the right attitude to make safety the number 1 part of your day. You will be perceived as a Class 1A….ole real quick when exhibiting the wrong attitude.
Let’s be the “Professional” in the industry.