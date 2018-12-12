Study says trees obstruct sight lines at Humboldt bus collision intersection

REGINA, Sask. – A study conducted by a consulting firm indicates that sight lines at the intersection where the tractor-trailer and Humboldt Broncos bus collided are a safety concern.

McElhanney Consulting Services conducted the 70-page review for the Saskatchewan government. The purpose of the study was to review the geometric, collision, traffic, and human factor characteristics of the intersection.

In addition to negotiating with private land owners for the removal of the trees, the report makes 13 suggestions to help improve safety at the Highway 35 and 335 intersection where 16 people were killed and another 13 injured back in April.

Some of the recommendations include better signage, rumble strips on Highway 335, widening the shoulders of the highway, and “stop ahead” pavement markings.

In the report’s conclusion, it states: “Although there have been two multiple fatality collisions at the intersection, the location does not have a high overall frequency of collisions, including high severity collisions. No significant collision trends were identified at the intersection. However, the geometric design review did identify some potential safety issues that could be mitigated to further reduce the collision risk at the intersection.”