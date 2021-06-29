Thank a Trucker program to recognize Drivers of the Month

NAL Insurance’s Thank a Trucker program has launched a Driver of the Month program.

Professional drivers can be nominated to receive recognition on social media and an award valued at up to $250. The idea is to recognize drivers who’ve gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo: NAL Insurance)

“We were thrilled to be able to provide meals to over 1,500 local drivers last summer through our Thank A Trucker initiative, but we know there are many more hardworking individuals out there who have overcome tremendous obstacles due to the pandemic, and they deserve to be recognized for that,” said Aaron Lindsay, vice-president of marketing with NAL Insurance.

The program kicks off July 1. Fleets and individuals in the industry can nominate a deserving driver at www.driversofthemonth.com. Fleets looking to sponsor the program can contact Aaron at alindsay@nalinsurance.com.