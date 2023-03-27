Truck driver pleads guilty in animal activist’s death
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist.
Andrew Blake appeared by video today before an Ontario court and pleaded guilty to the provincial offence.
Regan Russell was demonstrating outside a pig slaughterhouse west of Toronto on June 19, 2020 when she was run over by a semi-trailer as it pulled into the plant.
An agreed statement of facts, read by the Crown prosecutor, said Blake should have been aware Russell was standing near the driveway and eventual path of his truck when he turned into the Fearmans Pork plant.
Russell’s elderly parents delivered victim impact statements, their voice breaking as they told the court about the devastating loss of a beloved daughter and caregiver.
Fellow animal rights activists with Toronto Pig Save stood outside the courthouse this morning, holding banners and posters with Russell’s face and name.
Have your say
My sincere condolences to the family and everyone who witnessed this horrific act! I do not agree with the charges Andrew Blake the truck driver was charged with! He should have at minimum be charged with manslaughter! He should lose his class 1 license for life as well as his regular driver’s license and be sent to prison for life! I have my class 1 license and not to offend or be graphic in any way as this is not my intention, but you feel small bumps in the road. From what I have read this truck was 55ft long, I have driven trucks 78ft long plus a super b train truck. No excuse for this truck driver not to immediately stop!!! I wish I could have been in court today to show my support and love to Reagan’s family, friends, witnesses. We will never forget Reagan and we will never stop fighting for animal rights!!!