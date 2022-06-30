Truck driver vaccine mandate in place until at least Sept. 30

Canada’s vaccine mandate for border-crossing truck drivers will remain in place until at least Sept. 30, extending restrictions that have been in place since Jan. 15.

The rules are maintained even as mandatory vaccination requirements have been suspended for workers in federally regulated air, rail and marine sectors, as well as domestic and international air travelers, the Canadian Trucking Alliance notes.

(Photo: istock)

The U.S. has since Jan. 22 blocked unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers from crossing the border in the first place.

“As we move into the next phase of our Covid-19 response, it is important to remember that the pandemic is not over. We must continue to do all that we can to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a press release.

“It is also important for individuals to remain up to date with the recommended vaccinations to ensure they are adequately protected against infection, transmission, and severe complications. As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence.”

“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” added Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

“At the same time, we will continue to add resources to ensure that travel and trade can keep moving.”

Mandatory travel information must be entered into the mobile ArriveCan app within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.