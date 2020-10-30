Trucker’s final actions possibly saved lives

KINGSTON, Ont. – The family of a truck driver who died along Hwy. 401 near Kingston, Ont., Oct. 24, wants people to know his final actions potentially saved other motorists’ lives.

Gary Demars, a 50-year trucking veteran, suffered a heart attack behind the wheel while hauling a load of cars. Before dying, he apparently steered his truck off the road into the ditch, avoiding other traffic.

Gary Demars does a walkaround of his final load before suffering a heart attack shortly after. (Photo: Supplied)

“Uncle Gary, by all witness accounts and statements from the O.P.P., performed a huge task of maneuvering his rig full of cars out of the middle lane and off the roadbed into a low ditch swamp area, thus bringing his rig to a stop safely with no one harmed,” his nephew David Wharram told Today’s Trucking.

When the first to arrive on the scene made it to the cab, Demars was already deceased.

Gary Demars steered his truck safely off the road while suffering a fatal heart attack.

(Photo: Supplied)

“I really think, by all accounts, Gary did a selfless thing by getting it off the road to save others,” said Wharram. “That’s my uncle Gary – he was always a polite and pleasant guy who’d give the shirt off his back. The family is heartbroken, yet very, very proud of him.”

Wharram is also a truck driver, with 35 years of experience. He said his uncle leaves behind his wife Josie, who was disabled from hip surgery and worked hard to support his family. He was 72 years old.