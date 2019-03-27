Trucking company owner from Humboldt tragedy pleads guilty

CALGARY, Alta. – The owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision pleaded guilty today to five charges, and has been fined $5,000.

Sukhmander Singh, owner of Adesh Deol Trucking, admitted he failed to maintain time logs for drivers, neglected to make sure his drivers complied with safety regulations, maintained more than one daily log for any given day, and did not have or follow a written safety program.

Judge Sean Dunnigan gave Singh a $1,000 fine for each of the offenses he pleaded guilty, totaling $5,000.

The man convicted to eight years in prison for causing the collision with the Humboldt Broncos team bus, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was a driver for Adesh Deol Trucking.

The offences Singh has admitted guilt to, which his lawyer did today in Calgary court on his behalf, occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31 of last year, prior to the Humboldt tragedy.