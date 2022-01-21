U.S. confirms Canadian truckers will need to be vaccinated as of Jan. 22

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed Jan. 22 as the date Canadian truckers will need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

The long-expected move follows Canada’s own vaccination mandate for truckers and other essential workers that went into effect Jan. 15.

“Starting on Jan. 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.”

Non-U.S. individuals must “verbally attest” to their vaccination status, and provide proof electronically or on paper. A DHS FAQ advises travelers to expect longer wait times at the border as the requirement is rolled out.

Those who don’t comply will be refused entry and will possibly be subjected to fines.