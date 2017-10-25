Volvo envisions a future without traffic accidents

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volvo Trucks shared its vision for a world without traffic accidents, during a seminar at the American Trucking Associations’ annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

Safety has been a core value of the company since 1927.

“Each year more than 1.2 million people per year are killed on roads around the world, and we must change the world,” said Carl Johan Almqvist, traffic and product safety director, Volvo Trucks. “Often times it’s not until a traffic accident or fatality personally affects our lives that we take note of the problem. We know that about 90% of all accidents are a result of human factors, so real progress requires a change in mindset so we don’t tolerate accidents and their contributing behaviors.”

Volvo officials said the company continues to develop safety systems to prevent crashes. It made Volvo Active Driver Assist collision mitigation standard on its new VNR and VNL trucks. Its stability system, Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology, has been standard on on-highway models since 2007.

“Technologies can certainly help improve safety and show even greater promise in the future, but we must always recognize the human element in safety,” said Almqvist.

“I commend companies and programs that invest in identifying the importance of professional drivers and the significant role they play in all our lives. I strongly believe that drivers perform far better when they feel engaged, appreciated and a valued part of their company.”

But he acknowledged that safety is a complex issue that’s further complicated by growing congestion.

“All road users are part of the problem and we must all be part of the solution. Collaboration is key because no single entity can solve the problem alone,” said Almqvist. “Eliminating traffic accidents requires truck manufacturers, authorities, infrastructure planners and other experts around the world to work together.”