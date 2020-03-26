Western Canadian trucking events postponed, canceled due to Covid-19

CALGARY, Alta. – It’s no surprise at this point that events scheduled for April and May, and even into June – as with Truck World, which has now been pushed to September – are being postponed or canceled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

How deep into the year these cancelations will reach, however, remains a mystery.

The Southern Alberta Truck Expo and Job Fair, for example, not scheduled until July 18, is at risk of being canceled if the virus and social distancing policies persist.

As of today, the show, which takes place at the Lethbridge, Alta., Exhibition Park, is still on, but secretary and event coordinator Kani Jacobson knows that could change quickly.

“Honestly, it’s a very strong possibility we will be canceling,” said Jacobson. “The exhibition is now down to only a few staff members, as everyone has been temporarily laid off. I, personally, don’t believe we will go ahead, but the guys still want to keep planning, on the off chance we can.”

Jacobson said exhibition organizers will hold a virtual meeting next week to see how to proceed forward, and the group plans to wait things out until May 1 to make any cancelation decisions.

The Lethbridge show is not the only event in Western Canada that has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

Truxpo, which was scheduled to happen in Abbotsford, B.C., May 29-30 has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined later date.

The event is put on by Master Promotions – along with the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) – which is based in Easter Canada and manages several shows in the west.

The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) and Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) both had to postpone their annual AGMs.

Neither has yet confirmed a new date or location, and the MTA added that it will also cancel its annual Spring Gala.

As of March 20, the BCTA was still planning to hold its AGM and Management Conference in Kelowna, B.C. June 12-14, but were continuing to monitor the situation.

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association holds its annual AGM later in the year in October.

