Adeyanju to lead WIT’s driver engagement

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Andrea Adeyanju in the newly created role of director of driver engagement.

Adeyanju will deploy and manage programs and services that enable WIT to encourage more women as professional drivers, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles they face in the trucking industry, the association says.

Adeyanju will oversee the association’s LeadHERtrucking driver mentoring program, the Girl Scout Patch Program, the Driver Ambassador Program, WITney (an educational trailer that encourages career awareness), the WIT Image Team, and ridealongs involving government and industry representatives.

Andrea Adeyanju (Photo: WIT)

Adeyanju has more than 10 years’ experience in the commercial freight transportation industry. Most recently, she was safety director for U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compliance and human resources manager for Bulkley Trucking; vice-president of administration for Sudbury Transportation; and safety administrator for ACI Motor Freight.

Adeyanju holds a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational safety and health from Columbia Southern University and holds safety certifications from the North American Transportation Management Institute and OSHA’s Safety Training Institute.