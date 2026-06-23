American Eagle Transport names new president, operations VP

American Eagle Transport has announced two senior leadership appointments as the Gulf Coast-based oilfield transportation and logistics provider looks to expand its operations and market presence.

The company promoted Harold Vice to president and hired Craig Fontenot as vice president of operations, according to a June 23 announcement.

Craig Fontenant Harold Vice

Vice brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role, having started his career as a truck driver at age 23 before advancing through various positions within the transportation sector. Most recently, he served as vice president of American Eagle.

“True to his character, Harold is quick to credit his colleagues at American Eagle for the success they’ve built together, which is a testament to the kind of leader he is,” said Charles Phillips, president of Bennett’s Transportation Group, American Eagle’s parent company. “We are proud to congratulate Harold on this milestone and excited for what lies ahead under his leadership.”

Fontenot joins the company after more than 30 years in the oil and gas sector. He most recently served as logistics manager for the Gulf of America at Halliburton and previously was chief operations officer at Fast Trac Transportation.

Based at American Eagle’s headquarters in Broussard, La., Fontenot will oversee day-to-day operations across the company’s Gulf Coast network. His initial priorities will include recruiting owner-operators, agent terminals, and brokerage agents as the company seeks to support growing customer demand.

“Craig worked with American Eagle as a customer for several years, during which time a great relationship was built,” Vice said. “Craig will help take American Eagle to the next level, and his experience working with family-owned companies with similar values aligns perfectly with who we are.”

American Eagle specializes in transportation and logistics services for the oil and gas industry. The company operates 44 terminals across the Gulf Coast region and major shale plays, supporting onshore and offshore projects throughout Texas, Louisiana, and neighboring states.