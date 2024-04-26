AMTA honors Nkala with driver of the year award
The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) named Graham Nkala of Flying J Canada Transport its driver of the year.
Others recognized for their contributions to Alberta’s commercial transportation industry at AMTA’s annual conference and awards celebration in Calgary last week include:
- Safety person of the year – Dale Howard, Flying J Canada Transport
- Dean Paisley service to industry award – Doug Paisley, Lethbridge Truck Terminals
- Supplier award – Harp Powar, Gallagher Canada
- Friend to industry award – Dan McCormack, Alberta Sheriffs Highway Patrol
- Historical award – Willie Hamel
- AMTA excellence in member service award – Josh Hannaberry, AMTA
- AMTA core value award – Terri Johnson, AMTA
Also, a new award was created and named after its inaugural recipient — the Don Achtemichuk volunteer service award recognizes Achtemichuk and future recipients for their volunteer contributions to AMTA. He was recognized for his long-standing service on AMTA’s board of directors, and his contributions during various events and committees such as AMTA’s professional truck driving championship and regional meetings.
“I would like to congratulate our 2024 award recipients. We have a group that exemplify the work it takes to maintain a safe and innovative industry,” said Robert Harper, AMTA president. “And congratulations to Don, for being the first recipient of the Don Achtemichuk volunteer service award which was named in his honor. He has given so much to AMTA and industry and it is nice to honor him in turn.”
During the annual general meeting, Doug Paisley moved to immediate past chairman of the board of directors, Tim Bennett is new board chairman, Jude Groves has moved to emeritus, and Tyler Cochrane of KAG Canada has joined the board as director.
