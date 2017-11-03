AMTA president stepping down

EDMONTON, Alta. – Lorraine Card has decided to retire after three years as president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA).

Card devoted her time with the AMTA with the hopes of better streamlining processes, as well as lobbying for safer highways for both commercial drivers and the general public.

During her time with the ATMA, Card was involved in such initiatives as the approval of single wide-base tires in the province, pushing for better rest stops for drivers, and working toward mandatory entry level training in Alberta, as well as continued input into an electronic logging device mandate.

Prior to joining the AMTA, Card spent 22 years with Greyhound Canada, where she departed the company as director of safety. She also spent time with the Alberta Government working on driver programs and licensing and carrier services.

Card will remain in her position with the AMTA until the end of April. The association aims to find her replacement by January, with the closing date for applications Nov. 19.

