Andy Transport hires new VP

Andy Transport has named Franck Marvel Ngandui its vice-president, legal and corporate development.

Franck Marvel Ngandui (Photo: Andy Transport)

Ngandui has nearly 10 years of experience as a corporate and commercial legal advisor. He comes from Robic LLP, where he advised tech companies in several areas including M&A, private financings, complex licensing arrangements and other commercial transactions, Andy announced.

“I am very pleased that Franck will join us. We appreciate the strong analytical mindset that Franck has already demonstrated during his previous roles with Andy,” said Ilie Crisan, president of Andy Transport.

“I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and I look forward to joining Andy Transport’s incredible team at this exciting phase of the company’s growth,” added Ngandui.