Andy Transport names Gauthier as VP, marketing and HR

Andy Transport on Tuesday announced that Tammy Gauthier has joined as Andy’s vice-president, marketing and human resources, effective immediately.

Gauthier brings over 20 years of hands-on experience with a passion for helping organizations grow and lead high performance teams. A results-driven leader and an advocate of building employee engagement, Gauthier is a strong believer that the company’s internal image is just as important as its external brand.

Tammy Gauthier (Photo: Andy Transport)

Prior to joining Andy, Gauthier has held several executive positions in human resources and marketing departments in various industries, including fashion, transportation and logistics.

Andreea Crisan, president and CEO of Andy Transport, said: “I am confident Tammy’s proven track record in leading business transformation focused on market expansion and strong brand positioning will accelerate our growth and will play a pivotal role in giving Andy the edge to continue developing and building its strong team as well as onboarding new capabilities.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be named to this role and I look forward to supporting Andy and working together as we advance the company’s ambitious business goals and further cement Andy’s well-earned reputation as one of the most desirable places to work,” Gauthier said.