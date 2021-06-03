Andy Transport team leaders move to new roles

Three of Andy Transport’s key team members are now transitioning into new positions, as part of the group’s Andy’s ongoing strategic growth plan.

Golan Moryoussef (Photo: Andy Transport)

Golan Moryoussef, chief financial officer and vice-president of sales, will transition to the role of vice-president, finance and real estate, focusing his energy mainly on securing the group’s financing needs, including that of merger and acquisition transactions, as well as managing and growing the group’s real estate portfolio.

Since 2015, Moryoussef has overseen the group’s acquisitions, securing financing, implementing strategic initiatives, as well as maintaining and developing relationships with financial partners to support the company’s growth objectives.

Moryoussef has 14 years of banking experience with knowledge of the commercial mid-market supply chain industry with a specialization in the transportation sector.

Remus Arbanasi (Photo: Andy Transport)

Remus Arbanasi, currently interim COO, joined the group as financial controller in 2016. Arbanasi will now transition into the strategic role of chief financial officer (CFO) with an operational focus, allowing him to combine his extensive accounting background to the experience he acquired as interim COO.

Prior to joining Andy, Arbanasi rose through the ranks to a management role as director at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, acquiring more than seven years of audit experience and account relationship management.

Remus is a graduate of HEC Montreal, with a major in accounting and is currently pursuing an MBA at Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres (UQTR).

Annie Veillette (Photo: Andy Transport)

Annie Veillette, currently interim financial controller, joined the group in June 2018 as assistant controller and will now take on the role of financial controller.

During the past year, Veillette has been responsible for the planning, directing, and coordinating of all accounting operational functions of the group, managing the accumulation and consolidation of all financial data, as well as the coordinating and preparing of internal and external financial statements. In addition, she has been coordinating activities of external auditors and providing management with information vital to the decision-making process.

Veillette has a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Quebec, Trois-Rivieres.

Andreea Crisan, Andy’s president and CEO, says: “I have been working closely with Golan, Remus, and Annie for years now and I can proudly say that they are well worth of their nominations. Playing to their strengths while challenging them for greater responsibility and professional growth, the organizational redesign will position Andy for further growth and allow us to respond quickly to new opportunities.”