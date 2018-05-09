APTA creating trucking career awareness campaign

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) has hired a transport outreach liaison officer to help it address the labor shortage.

“Lately, if you read anything about our industry one topic seems consistent, we are growing, evolving, changing and improving in all aspects of our business. One of the things that remains unchanged is the need for good people to work in our industry,” said APTA chairman Dave Miller. “The industry continues to struggle to get this message out to the general public.”

The APTA is launching an awareness and education campaign that will promote the career opportunities available within the trucking industry. Stephen Olmstead has been hired to lead the campaign.

“Steve comes with great experience but has a big job ahead of him. He will need to create awareness of our industry and close the gap between the career opportunities we offer and younger people,” said Jean-Marc Picard, APTA executive director. “We are always looking for people, we are a great industry with some of the best trucking firms in Canada based right here in Atlantic Canada”. We need to attract more people, younger people, to our industry if we want to continue to prosper as an industry in Atlantic Canada.”