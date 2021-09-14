Autocar appoints Antonucci as CXO

Vocational truck OEM Autocar has announced the hiring of Craig Antonucci as chief experience officer (CXO), a newly created position.

Antonucci brings to the Autocar team decades of knowledge in delivering a superior customer experience.

Craig Antonucci (Photo: Autocar)

He joins Autocar after spending 12 years at BPA Quality, where he designed customer experiences for companies including Apple and Humana, and brings 25 years of experience in building businesses.

Antonucci will focus on Autocar’s post-sales customer experience, identifying improvement opportunities, reviewing and evolving processes to align with operating principles, focusing on outcomes and delivering results.

“Autocar is delighted to announce Craig as our newest CXO,” said James Johnston, president at Autocar.

“Once I met the people at Autocar, I knew immediately this was the place to be,” Antonucci said.