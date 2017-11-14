BCTA names Dave Earle new president and CEO

LANGLEY, B.C. – The British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) has named Dave Earle as its new president and CEO, replacing the outgoing Louise Yako.

Earle brings experience in policy advocacy and government relations, having served as vice-president of government relations and HR services for the Construction Labour Relations Association of B.C. Prior to that, Earle worked as an adviser, manager, and executive director with the provincial Ministry of Labour’s employers’ adviser’s office.

In addition to holding a B.A. in communications and political science, Earle is the past president of the Employers’ Forum, employer caucus chair for WorkSafeBC’s policy and practice consultation committee, and secretary of the Canadian Hoisting and Rigging Safety Council.

The BCTA’s search committee recommended Earle to the board of directors after a search that began mid-August until mid-October.

In a release from the BCTA board, chairman Trevor Sawkins said, “The search committee and the board are confident Dave has the skills, experience, knowledge, personal network and, most importantly, interest and enthusiasm to learn about our industry and our association to help guide us to the next level.”

Sawkins also thanked Yako for her time with the association. Earle will assume his duties Jan. 8.