Caldwell honored with Dedication to Industry Award, Ramnarine named Recruiter of the Year

Glenn Caldwell, vice president, corporate development of NAL Insurance was honored with the 2026 Dedication to Industry Award, while Mohini Ramnarine, driver recruiter, Challenger Motor Freight, was named 2026 Recruiter of the Year during the National Recruiting and Retention Symposium.

Glenn Caldwell received the 2026 Dedication to Industry Award. (Photo: Leo Barros)

A visibly emotional Caldwell said he was speechless and honored to receive the award. “I don’t see this as working, I see it as hanging out with people I love and love to hang out with,” he said, as family members joined attendees during the event in in Burlington, Ont., on April 29.

A surprised Ramnarine said it was an honor to be recognized for her work that she has been doing for 25 years.

Mohini Ramnarine was named 2026 Recruiter of the Year. (Photo: Leo Barros)

When asked what makes a good recruiter, she said, “Don’t lie to drivers. I will never take an operations department or human resources position, I am always pro-driver. I will take a driver’s call during lunch or after work hours because they could be in an accident or stuck at a truck stop or at customs.”

She says she is like a mother to her drivers, and they are like her kids. “I’ve gotten to know them socially, gotten to know their spouses, then I see their kids are being born,” she said.

She added that building a rapport with them is very rewarding.