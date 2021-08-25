Carlbaum named Navistar CEO

Navistar has named Mathias Carlbaum its new president and CEO, effective Sept. 1

He replaces Persio Lisboa, who has held the rule since last July. Navistar credits Lisboa for being “instrumental in returning Navistar to profitability and launching and executing a solid strategy called Navistar 4.0.”

Mathias Carlbaum (Photo: Navistar)

Carlbaum was executive vice-president – commercial operations at Scania, and has since April of this year been leading the post-merger management of Navistar on behalf of Traton Group.

“Mathias Carlbaum is an internationally experienced manager with the right skills and mindset to lead Navistar into this new era as part of Traton Group,” said Traton CEO Matthias Grundler. “I am welcoming Mathias in his new responsibility. A great thanks goes to Persio Lisboa for his great support before, during and after the merger.”