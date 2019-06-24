CITT awards students, recognizes members

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT) awarded a pair of students and recognized its Certified Logistics Professionals (CCLP) during an annual ceremony June 20.

Esnart Shepande of Red River Collage received the Walter Kenneth Morris Memorial Scholarship, which gives $500 to a Manitoba student who excels in the organization’s transportation systems course and goes on to logistics processes.

Nikole Lando was the Darren Christle Innovation Award recipient, given to a Grade 12 student from Windsor Park Collegiate in Winnipeg who shows innovation in school work and supply chain activities in the school’s career internship program. Lando received $250 along with the award.

Newly-certified CCLP members include: Dimitrios Athanasiou (Palliser Furniture), Kewei Cen, Kevin Vandal (Bison Transport), Marla Destefano, Cheryl Wenzel (Winpak), Ryan Masters (Day & Ross), Russell Sward (Welder’s Supplies), David Bourrier (Price Industries), Zhen Chai (Pepsi), Evgeni Glinberg (North West Company) and Adebayo Oketooto (Petland).

Three long-standing CCLP members were also recognized for reaching five- and 10-year milestones, including Michelle Madden and Steve Pratte (five years), and Dale Bjorklund (10 years).

