Connecticut most pet-friendly state, Trucker Path says
Connecticut is the most pet-friendly state for truck drivers and the I-95 the best trucking lane for truckers with dogs, Trucker Path has found.
The app celebrated Bring Your Dog to Work Day on June 24 by asking app users to name the best spots in the U.S. for drivers with dogs. The criteria were the presence of pet-friendly truck stops and hotels.
The most pet-friendly states for truckers were Connecticut, California, Montana, Virginia and Oregon.
The most pet-friendly regions were Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
The most pet-friendly trucking lanes were I-95, I-10, I-15, I-90 and I-75.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.