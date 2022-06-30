Connecticut most pet-friendly state, Trucker Path says

Connecticut is the most pet-friendly state for truck drivers and the I-95 the best trucking lane for truckers with dogs, Trucker Path has found.

The app celebrated Bring Your Dog to Work Day on June 24 by asking app users to name the best spots in the U.S. for drivers with dogs. The criteria were the presence of pet-friendly truck stops and hotels.

The most pet-friendly states for truckers were Connecticut, California, Montana, Virginia and Oregon.

Felix Winkler hauls loads for Keystone Western and travels with his dog Rose. (Photo: Leo Barros)

The most pet-friendly regions were Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

The most pet-friendly trucking lanes were I-95, I-10, I-15, I-90 and I-75.