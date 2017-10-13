Consolidated Fastfrate names new VP of sales for Ontario

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Consolidated Fastfrate has appointed Kim Wonfor as its new vice-president of sales for Ontario.

Company president and COO Manny Calandrino made the announcement today (Oct. 13), saying, “Kim is a great communicator, a solid administrator who is great with detail, and a natural at sales and sales management. In her new role she will still report directly to me, but will now have all members of our Ontario sales and customer service team as a direct report to her. We’ve taken our time filling this position as it is an important one and I am pleased that we have Kim to take on the challenge.”

Coming from the director of cross-border position where she lead the expansion of Consolidated Fastfrate’s LTL services in Canada and the U.S., Wonfor believes sales and customer service go hand-in-hand.

“Manny is an extremely hard-working, high energy leader and we have discussed his expectations in great detail,” said Wonfor. “Fortunately for me, we have a fantastic service offering unique, to the industry. Our services include intermodal, expedited trucking, transload, warehousing, drayage and logistics… coast to coast across Canada. Our cross-border LTL program is gaining momentum too. We’ve got a great story to tell and my mission is to share it with our existing and potential customers like never before. We also hope to develop more opportunities to integrate our services to offer a more comprehensive supply chain solution to our clients.”

