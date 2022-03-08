Cook-Searson named keynote speaker at 2022 Women with Drive Leadership summit

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), will be the keynote speaker Trucking HR Canada’s 2022 Women with Drive Leadership summit.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

A fluent Cree speaker and a former residential school student, Cook-Searson is proud of her First Nations heritage and is a strong advocate for culture, language, and maintaining ties to the land. Elected LLRIB councillor at the age of 25, she served three terms before being elected as the band’s first female chief in 2005.

As chief of LLRIB, Cook-Searson is president of Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership, which manages the band’s economic development activities. The Kitsaki portfolio is diverse, with investments in trucking, insurance, engineering, mining, utility project management, and more. Kitsaki is committed to long-term, sustainable business, and continues to develop opportunities that meet the appropriate profitability, risk, and employment criteria.

The 2022 Women with Drive Leadership will be held on June 2, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre.