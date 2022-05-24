CVSA human trafficking awareness program to return

A three-day human trafficking awareness initiative recorded no fewer than 163 events including documented cases of human trafficking or signs the crime may be occurring.

The data from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance emerges following the first initiative of its kind that ran in Canada (Feb. 22-24), the U.S. (Jan. 11-13), and Mexico (March 15-17). Thirty-five jurisdictions participated.

Building awareness about the crime, 2,460 law enforcement personnel distributed 13,274 wallet cards to help people identify signs of the crime, 6,355 window decals, and 1,818 presentations.

Next year the CVSA program will expand to five days, running Feb. 20-24 in Canada, Jan. 9-13 in the U.S., and March 13-17 in Mexico.

“The fight to end human trafficking does not end now that the three-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative has concluded,” CVSA president John Broers said in a press release. “We remain fully committed to educating the public, every day of the year, about the crime of human trafficking, the signs to look for and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked. Our ultimate goal is to eradicate human trafficking entirely.”

CVSA worked with Truckers Against Trafficking to launch the campaign.