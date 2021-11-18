CVSA to focus on human trafficking in three-day event

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will shine a light on human trafficking early next year, with a new three-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative to be held in the U.S. and Canada.

The Canadian initiative begins on Canada’s Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Feb. 22, and runs to Feb. 24. The U.S. event begins on U.S. Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Jan. 11, and runs to Jan. 13.

The awareness and outreach effort will look to educate commercial drivers, motor carriers and others about the crime, signs to look for, and what to do if you think someone is being trafficked.

“Human traffickers often use roadways as the mode of transportation for transporting their victims,” said CVSA president John Broers. “Since our roadways are the ‘workplace’ for truck drivers, motorcoach drivers and commercial motor vehicle inspectors, they are in a prime position to make a difference in helping to identify potential victims of human trafficking.”

Leading up to the initiative, CVSA will work with Truckers Against Trafficking to distribute wallet cards and window decals.