CVSA names new enforcement programs director

Jake Elovirta has been named the new director of enforcement programs at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), in a role that will see him develop and manage traffic enforcement safety programs, projects and training.

Jake Elovirta (Photo: CVSA)

“We are devoting even more resources to traffic enforcement and public safety education initiatives. This new position further demonstrates our commitment to reducing roadway deaths and injuries attributable to driver behaviors, the leading cause of crashes,” said CVSA executive director Collin Mooney.

Elovirta will also manage CVSA’s human trafficking enforcement program, and Operation Safe Driver’s safety awareness and enforcement initiatives including Operation Safe Driver Week. And he’ll develop and implement commercial motor vehicle traffic enforcement safety programs.

Prior to joining CVSA, he spent 22 years with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles’ enforcement and safety division. He served as safety chief of the department’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, then was appointed to colonel/director of the Enforcement and Safety Division.