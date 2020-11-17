CVSA to honor excellent international driver

GREENBELT, Md. – The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), widely known for its enforcement efforts, is looking once again to recognize an exceptional driver through the International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA).

“While we always appreciate commercial drivers’ hard work and commitment to safety, this year, we’re especially excited to accept nominations for IDEA,” said CVSA president John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police.

“This year, it is particularly important to acknowledge the professional drivers who continued to work during such challenging times and IDEA is the perfect way for a motor carrier to say ‘thank you’ and ‘I appreciate you’ to their drivers.”

IDEA is open to the entire commercial motor vehicle industry, including the drivers of motorcoaches and large trucks.

Nominees must have:

At least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years

No felony convictions

No safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years

No driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations

The IDEA winner will receive US $2,500 and a trophy.

If the 2021 CVSA workshop is held in person this coming April, the winner and one guest will also receive airfare to Louisville, Ky., and hotel accommodations at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Nominations are due by Dec. 11.

Click here for more information and to obtain the IDEA nomination form.