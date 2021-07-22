Daimler Trucks Canada hires Bates as on-highway district sales manager

Daimler Trucks Canada has appointed Beau Bates as on-highway district sales manager, responsible for a portion of the Ontario market.

Beau Bates (Photo: Diamler Trucks Canada)

Bates previously worked at Paccar where he spent the last 13 plus years of his career, most recently as senior district sales manager for Kenworth’s medium and heavy duty product line for Central Canada and the Maritimes.

Daimler is excited to have Bates on the Canadian team. Bates succeeds John Bennett, who recently retired after 24 plus years with Daimler.