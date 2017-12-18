David Bradley to join Titanium board

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Transportation Group has announced David Bradley is joining its board, as an independent director.

Bradley is retiring as the longtime head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance and Ontario Trucking Association. He will assume his position on the Titanium board Jan. 1.

“We are excited to welcome David Bradley to Titanium’s Board of Directors,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s CEO. “His wealth of knowledge and passion for the industry will generate tremendous value for our company.”

Bradley was responsible for leading several key industry policy initiatives including the introduction of mandatory speed limiter activation, a universal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate and mandatory entry level training (MELT) for truck drivers. Prior to joining the trucking industry, he was a management consultant with Touche Ross & Partners and a financial markets economist with the Bank of Nova Scotia. Bradley will be joining Titanium’s audit committee.

Titanium also announced the resignation of Ari Levy as director, effective immediately. “We would like to thank Ari for his contribution to the success of the Company both during our IPO and our first few years as a public company,” said Daniel. “His prior professional experiences and manner were very helpful and greatly appreciated. We wish him much success in his future endeavours.”