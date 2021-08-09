Diab to lead DTNA’s distribution network development

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Monday announced that Amer Diab has been appointed general manager of distribution network development, where he will lead the growth and expansion of the sales and service network for Freightliner and Western Star trucks in close collaboration with dealer partners.

Diab began his career with Daimler in 1997 as an industrial engineer before making a transition to the finance and controlling organization in 2004.

Amer Diab (Photo: DTNA)

During his tenure, he has held a variety of successive roles of increasing responsibility. Diab most recently served as general manager, truck controlling. In 2020, he was appointed interim CFO while then-CFO and current DTNA president and CEO, John O’Leary, assisted Mercedes-Benz Truck in Germany as chief transformation officer.

“Amer’s leadership acumen, diplomacy, and strategic thinking will all be instrumental in maintaining our high standards for customer experience as we work with our dealers to grow the Freightliner and Western Star sales and service network to complement the increasing share of the market that our brands represent,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice-president, aftermarket, DTNA.

Diab holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Youngstown State University and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Portland. He succeeds Kevin Bangston, whose appointment to the role of president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses was previously announced.