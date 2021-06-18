DTNA appoints Kuebler as VP, on-highway sales

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Friday announced that Scott Kuebler, currently general manager of sales for the Northeast region, has been appointed to the position of vice-president, on-highway sales.

“Scott is a skilled sales professional who truly focuses his own as well as his teams’ efforts on delivering an unparalleled customer experience,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, DTNA. “Under Scott’s leadership, we are confident that the nationwide network of Freightliner and Western Star dealers and customers will benefit greatly from DTNA’s unwavering dedication and support for both them and their businesses.”

Scott Kuebler (Photo: DTNA)

Kuebler succeeds Drew Backeberg, whose appointment to senior vice-president of aftermarket at DTNA was previously announced. In his new role, Kuebler will be responsible for the dealer sales business for all on-highway products, including the Freightliner Cascadia, Western Star 5700, and certain M2 applications such as pick-up and delivery.

Kuebler started his career at DTNA in 1998 as a district sales manager for the Freightliner brand. In 2007, he was promoted to the role of general manager of sales for the Northeast region.

After a four-year assignment as director of component sales for Detroit where his team was responsible for the technical sales support of engines, transmissions, axles, safety systems and telematics/analytics throughout North America, Kuebler returned to his role as general manager of Northeast region sales in 2018.

Kuebler earned his MBA with a concentration in marketing from the University of Michigan.