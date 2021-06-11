DTNA appoints Mignardi VP of on-highway market development

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has named Steve Mignardi to the position of vice-president, on-highway market development, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to have Steve in his new leadership position,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, product strategy and market development, DTNA. “His depth of experience in the industry and at DTNA is invaluable and we are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish next.”

Steve Mignardi (Photo: DTNA)

In his new role, Mignardi will coach and lead a team to strategically position and promote DTNA’s products in the on-highway market segment to meet sales, market and profitability targets.

Responsibilities include segment strategy, product marketing, brand strategy, marketing communications, and sales training for Freightliner, Western Star, as well as the Detroit on-highway segment.

Mignardi is a 30-year veteran of Daimler, having joined in 1988 and has continually been at the forefront of innovation for the sales organization. During his tenure, he has held various roles within Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz Mexico and DTNA.

In his various roles, he has provided industry-leading account management for the nation’s largest truck customers.

Since 2008 he has served as the director of national accounts at DTNA where he spearheaded new truck sales, key account management and customer experience strategies, as well as overseeing sales and strategic planning for DTNA’s direct and national fleets.

Mignardi was also heavily involved in the management of DTNA’s Innovation Fleet of electric vehicles.

Mignardi is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and holds a bachelor of business administration and management.