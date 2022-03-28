DTNA expands Kirchholtes’ role in procurement, supply chain management

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Monday announced Carsten Kirchholtes, formerly general manager, supply chain, has assumed an expanded role to serve as general manager, procurement and supply chain management.

Kirchholtes will oversee improvement for supplier management and quality. His responsibilities include procurement, supply chain management, launch and change management, supplier tooling, transportation and international trade compliance.

“In the face of ongoing, industry-wide challenges, Carsten’s leadership, vast experience and utmost regard for customers, dealers and suppliers alike has earned him a well-deserved reputation as a trusted partner to all, in all scenarios,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president, operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA.

Carsten Kirchholtes (Photo: DTNA)

Kirchholtes joined Mercedes-Benz in Germany in 1992 as a trainee before transitioning to the purchasing team in 1993. He was promoted through roles in purchasing, progressing to director-level positions starting in 1999. He held several executive assignments before moving to the U.S. in 2010 to join DTNA as the general manager, procurement.

He holds a degree in business and engineering from Mannheim Technical College and the College of Rhineland Pfalz in Germany.