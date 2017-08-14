DTNA makes leadership changes in marketing, communications

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced two key appointments today, with spokesman David Giroux moving up into the newly created position of director of channel marketing.

Giroux will lead the development and implementation of all Freightliner and Detroit brand marketing communications and brand strategy. He will oversee execution of digital marketing, strategy, and delivering brand and product information to customers, dealers, and the press. He will continue as spokesman until Nov. 1.

“David’s accomplishments for DTNA are tremendous. For over six years, he and his team have ensured industry leading communications. We are grateful that he will continue to push communications for DTNA in this new critical role for the company,” said Roger Nielsen, president and chief executive officer, DTNA.

Replacing Giroux will be Katja Bott, who will be responsible for DTNA’s public relations strategy, internal and external corporate communications and marketing, and media relations.

“We welcome Katja to the DTNA family. With her breadth and depth of public relations and leadership experience, she will continue leading communications in our industry,” said Nielsen.