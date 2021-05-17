DTNA makes senior leadership changes

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Monday announced that David Carson, currently senior vice-president, vocational sales and marketing, has been appointed to the expanded role of senior vice-president, sales and marketing, DTNA, consolidating responsibility for all sales and marketing of vocational and on-highway segments.

David Carson (Photo: DTNA)

Carson adds responsibilities formerly held by Richard Howard, who has been appointed to the management board of Daimler Truck Financial Services responsible for North America and Asia.

Drew Backeberg, currently vice-president, dealer sales for the on-highway segment, has been promoted to the role of senior vice-president of aftermarket, DTNA, and will join the company’s operating committee as a result.

“I’d like to thank Richard Howard for his incredible leadership of our sales and marketing organization these past years and I am thrilled to have David Carson expand his responsibility to include the entirety of the Freightliner and Western Star portfolios,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO, DTNA. “David’s experience leading several large pieces of our company, combined with an unwavering focus on delivering for our dealers and customers alike has earned him a high degree of regard among employees and our business partners.”

Carson was appointed to his current role leading Western Star trucks in 2017, which expanded in scope in 2019 to include leadership of the entire vocational segment for DTNA. Prior to this, he led Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., where he oversaw engineering, operations and sales and marketing. He also previously served as the general manager of human resources at DTNA.

Carson earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in industrial relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Richard Howard (Photo: DTNA)

Combining his most recent seven years of Daimler Trucks experience with a nearly 20-year leadership career in Daimler Financial Services, Richard Howard will take on the role of president of the newly established Daimler Truck Financial Services USA, an entity allocated to Daimler Truck Financial Services in Germany. He will also be appointed to the management board of Daimler Truck Financial Services, responsible for both North America and Asia.

Howard will report to Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services, and continue to be based in Portland where he will remain a member of DTNA’s operating committee.

Drew Backeberg (Photo:DTNA)

Drew Backeberg, currently vice-president, on-highway sales, DTNA has been selected as the company’s senior vice-president of aftermarket, replacing Stefan Kürschner, whose transition to CFO at DTNA was previously announced. Backeberg has also been appointed to DTNA’s operating committee as part of his promotion.

Backeberg is a 20-year veteran of DTNA who has held increasing roles of responsibility throughout his tenure. He started his career at DTNA as a marketing analyst for Daimler Trucks Remarketing (DTR), later managing a SelecTrucks branch, before eventually leading the entire DTR organization. While at DTR, Backeberg was responsible for guiding the sales channel for second-life vehicles, growing the SelecTrucks network, and safe-guarding and supporting pricing discipline for new trucks.

Backeberg holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of Portland.

Added O’Leary, “Drew Backeberg is a valuable addition to our senior leadership team. He brings incredible enthusiasm for serving our customers cultivated from years spent with both new and used truck buyers, and understands innately the need to respond with speed, with efficacy and with dedication for all those who keep the world moving.” All organizational moves are effective June 1.