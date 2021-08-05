DTNA names Aufdemberg as GM of product strategy, market development

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Thursday announced that Mary Aufdemberg, currently general manager and president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing (DTR) has been appointed general manager of product strategy and market development.

“Mary has been a driving force behind the unprecedented growth of SelecTrucks and the entire portfolio of activity at Daimler Trucks Remarketing,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, DTNA.

Mary Aufdemberg (Photo: DTNA)

Aufdemberg started her career with Daimler in 2004, working in financial services for a subsidiary, before formally joining DTNA in 2008 as the lead for the center of education and marketing at Thomas Built Buses.

In 2012, she accepted an executive management role as director, product marketing for Freightliner, where she was instrumental in launching the new Cascadia and debuting DTNA’s first self-driving concept truck.

She joined DTR in 2017 as the director of acquisitions and operations and was promoted to the role of general manager and president in 2019. Under Aufdemberg’s leadership, the DTR team embarked on an aggressive growth strategy for the SelecTrucks brand, which has added 11 locations during her tenure.

Aufdemberg is a supporter of the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion at DTNA and the industry. She serves as the executive sponsor of EQUAL, DTNA’s employee business resource group for LGBTQIA, and sits on DTNA’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Aufdemberg previously served on the board of directors of Women in Trucking for six years (2013-2019) and held the role of chairwoman for five of those years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Illinois and an MBA in international marketing and finance from DePaul University.

Aufdemberg succeeds Kary Schaefer who transitions to a new role as chief engineer, cab systems/entire vehicle engineering.