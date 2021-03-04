DTNA names new chief engineer of product validation engineering

Randy DeBortoli has been named chief engineer of product validation engineering for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

The 30-year DTNA veteran was mots recently chief engineer of chassis and vocational engineering, and was instrumental in development the new Western Star 49X, the company announced.

Randy DeBortoli (Photo: DTNA)

“During his tenure with DTNA, Randy has led some of our most important initiatives, resulting in pioneering products for our customers such as the Western Star 49X,” said Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, senior vice-president of engineering and technology, DTNA.

“This trailblazing vocational truck truly demonstrates the success that can be achieved by combining global technology, local market expertise and a dedicated engineering team overseeing it all. We’re excited that Randy will spearhead DTNA’s advanced validation work and continue to deliver more innovations for our customers and for the market.”

DeBortoli replaces Al Pearson, who is retiring after nearly 40 years with the company.