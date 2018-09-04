DTNA names new head of communications

PORTLAND, Ore. – Andrea Corso has been named the new head of communications at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

She assumed the rule Aug. 20, and will handle internal and external corporate communications as well as product communications for the Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit, and Thomas Built Buses brands.

She succeeds Katja Bott, who will move on to be head of global communications for Mercedes-Benz Cars in Stuttgart, Germany, effective Oct. 1.

Corso has more than 20 years of communications experience with brands including Nike, Adidas and Levi’s.

“We are delighted that Andrea is joining our global communications team. She is an experienced communications executive, including areas such as technology, innovation and sustainability. Andrea will help us expanding our industry leading communications across the board,” said Florian Martens, head of global communications, commercial vehicles at Daimler AG.

“We welcome Andrea to the DTNA family, it is great to have her on board. At the same time, a big thank you to Katja Bott for her outstanding work and we wish her every success in her new role,” added Roger Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of DTNA.