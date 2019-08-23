Truck News

News

Erb Transport celebrates 60 years of success

Company founder Vernon Erb with his son and Erb Group president and CEO Wendell Erb.

BADEN, Ont. — Hundreds of people showed up on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Erb Transport’s 60th anniversary at the company’s hub in Baden, Ont.

Employee families, customers and vendors were treated to barbecues both days.

Guests included members of the North Easthope Antique Tractor Breakfast Club. Erb founder Vernon Erb is an active member of the club.

Erb has grown from a one-man company 60 years ago to a trucking giant employing some 1,500 people, including owner-operators.

It specializes in refrigerated transportation.

 

 

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*