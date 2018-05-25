Essential Staffing acquires New Start Personnel

BARRIE, Ont. – Essential Staffing has announced its acquisition of New Start Personnel, a provider of drivers, skilled trades, and office staff in the Simcoe County area.

“This acquisition is part of a growth strategy for Revolution Staffing and Essential Staffing as we seek to grow our base of business at Revolution Staffing in the driver market and through Essential Staffing in the light industrial and direct hire placement business,” the company said in a release.

Revolution Staffing focuses exclusively on providing truck drivers, while sister company Essential Staffing provides direct hire/permanent placement and skilled trades staff in the light industrial market. They have offices in Brampton, Cambridge, and Barrie, Ont.

“As I interviewed potential partners to carry on the work I have started at New Start Personnel, I found Dave (MacDonald, Revolution Staffing founder) to be like-minded about how to treat our people and customers and appreciate his employee-first approach to the business,” said Jacques Maltais of New Start Personnel, who will retire after a 47-year career in the industry. “Knowing that my drivers and employees continue to have an advocate as an employer gave me a great sense of comfort as I transition out of this business that I have poured my life into over the last nearly 20 years.

The change of ownership is effective May 27.