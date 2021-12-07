Fleet Complete names Friesacher as CPO

Fleet Complete on Tuesday announced Frank Friesacher as the chief product officer (CPO).

The provider of telematics technologies and solutions for fleet, asset, and mobile workforce-based businesses said Friesacher will spearhead the company’s global product innovation and long-term market opportunities.

Frank Friesacher (Photo: Fleet Complete)

Friesacher has more than 25 years of experience in leading the development and market introduction of innovative software and hardware technologies.

“This is an important addition for our global business, and we are excited about the journey ahead,” said CEO of Fleet Complete, Tony Lourakis. “Frank is an experienced leader. He has a sterling reputation, massive experience, and ingenuity in areas like SaaS, PaaS, IoT, Blockchain, AI, telematics, electric fleets, and other connected, industrial IoT products. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Fleet Complete team.”

A former CEO of an M2M and fleet solutions company for seven years, Friesacher has a pedigree in product innovation. This includes the QNX real-time embedded operating system, the first eCheck payment processing, the introduction of self-serve online banking portals, telematics-based insurance, and AI-based predictive maintenance solutions for aircraft and trucks.

He also headed the digital accelerator for advanced solutions in heavy-duty on-road, off-road and electric fleets at Cummins. “Fleet Complete is already helping tens of thousands of businesses worldwide transform and digitize their mobile operations, and it is brimming with opportunity to help hundreds of thousands more,” Friesacher said.