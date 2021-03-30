Former Volvo executive joins EV startup’s advisory board

Susan Alt has joined the advisory board of innovative electric vehicle startup Trova Commercial Vehicles (TrovaCV). The former Volvo Group senior vice president of public affairs says this is an exciting time for the trucking industry and she’s looking forward to working with TrovaCV to help drive a sustainable future.

Trova CV provides commercial vehicle manufactures with customized engineering, design and manufacturing expertise for fully electric commercial vehicles while developing a unique driveline conversion program (D2E Program) for heavy duty trucks.

Susan Alt, a former Volvo executive, has joined the advisory board of Trova Commercial Vehicles. Supplied photo

“Susan built an impressive network with industry federations and decision makers in Washington D.C. during her extensive career with Volvo Group,” says Patrick Collignon, TrovaCV founder/CEO and former Volvo executive. “As an industry newcomer, TrovaCV needs Susan’s guidance and advice in dealing with a fast-moving regulatory environment as we work to secure some of the grants that are fueling this massive shift in our industry.”

Alt says, “We’re at the point that electric trucks are now scalable. Even 10 years ago this technology wasn’t as scalable as it is today. TrovaCV’s expertise enables OEMs to produce higher volumes of electric vehicles at a lower cost, which facilitates a smooth transition to an electric future that’s better for the Earth and the next generation.”

Alt brings more than 30 years of industry experience to a board that includes other trucking industry executives. She started her career at Volvo in 1988 as an engineer, and quickly rose through the ranks holding a number of sales and marketing positions.

In 2003, Alt became president and CEO of Volvo Logistics North America, LLC with responsibility for all group logistics, including moving parts from suppliers to factories, and efficiently getting finished goods to dealers or customers.

After the financial crisis of the late 2000s and the weak economic conditions that followed, Alt into the role of vice president of business development for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks in 2008.

In 2012, she took on her final role with Volvo, senior vice president of public affairs, retiring in 2019.