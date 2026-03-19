Freightliner donates three Cascadias to Be Pro, Be Proud initiative

Freightliner has donated three fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadias to Be Pro, Be Proud, a workforce development initiative aimed at building interest in careers in transportation, manufacturing, construction and utilities.

The donation was announced March 17 in Nashville, Tenn., during the annual meeting of the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council.

“We’re honored to further support Be Pro, Be Proud’s mission to help pave a pathway of professional development for the nation’s skilled trades,” Greg Treinen, vice president of on-highway market development at Daimler Truck North America, said in a news release. “This valuable work is helping to create a pipeline of talent for a variety of industries while providing young people career opportunities not only in Arkansas, but also across the South and the U.S.”

Greg Treinen, left, and Andrew Parker. (Photo: DTNA)

Freightliner and dealer partner Doggett Freightliner have supported Be Pro, Be Proud since 2015, when they provided a low-cost lease of a Freightliner M2 Sport Chassis to transport the program’s first 40-foot training trailer.

In 2019, Freightliner and Doggett expanded that support with matching cash donations that allowed Be Pro, Be Proud to acquire a fourth-generation Cascadia to haul a new 53-foot training trailer with two slide-outs and more than 1,000 sq.-ft. of training space.

The organization is set to receive the three new Cascadias in 2026 to haul additional mobile workshops.

“We are both humbled and grateful for the support of an industry giant like Freightliner and can’t thank them enough for helping enable our goal of reaching students throughout the country to stoke their interest in the high-demand technical professions we promote,” said Andrew Parker, executive director of Be Pro, Be Proud.