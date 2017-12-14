Freightliner honors top sales reps

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner Trucks recently recognized its top dealers sales representatives, including 19 from Canada.

The program recognizes and rewards excellent sales results, with the top 44 sales pros and seven sales managers honored at a special awards ceremony.

“Our Leland James Elite program recognizes sales professionals who sell to a variety of customers into many market segments,” said Bob Correll, vice-president sales, Freightliner Trucks. “The winners are truly well-rounded and display the same hard work, determination and customer-focused attitude that Leland James embodied. We are pleased to award them Leland James Elite status.”

Canadian winners include: