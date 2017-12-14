Truck News

Freightliner honors top sales reps

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner Trucks recently recognized its top dealers sales representatives, including 19 from Canada.

The program recognizes and rewards excellent sales results, with the top 44 sales pros and seven sales managers honored at a special awards ceremony.

“Our Leland James Elite program recognizes sales professionals who sell to a variety of customers into many market segments,” said Bob Correll, vice-president sales, Freightliner Trucks. “The winners are truly well-rounded and display the same hard work, determination and customer-focused attitude that Leland James embodied. We are pleased to award them Leland James Elite status.”

Canadian winners include:

Elite Winners
Gurminder Ahluwalia Premier Truck Group of Mississauga Mississauga ON
Bob Baldwin Golden Gate Freightliner, Inc. Oakland CA
Christian Bazinet Globocam Anjou, Inc. Anjou QC
Joel Bezaire Team Truck Centres – Windsor Ltd Maidstone ON
Ruben Budhwal Premier Truck Group of Mississauga Mississauga ON
Raj Chand First Truck Centre Vancouver, Inc. Surrey BC
Dwayne Frewin Premier Truck Group of Mississauga Mississauga ON
Jeff Gibbs Premium Truck & Trailer, Inc. West Kelowna BC
Jeff Kealey Francis Canada Truck Centre Inc. Ottawa ON
Gregory Marr Universal Truck & Trailer Dieppe NB
Blaine Nicholls Metro Freightliner Hamilton Inc. Stoney Creek ON
Steve Petch Metro Freightliner Milton Milton ON
Roger Pockett Freightliner Manitoba Winnipeg MB
George Thrower First Truck Centre Vancouver, Inc. Surrey BC
Silver Elite Trip Winners
Adrian Hamill Premier Truck of Mississauga Mississauga ON
Skaria Thomas New West Truck Centres Calgary AB
Rob Park Trip Winners
Caleb Cook Valley Equipment Hartland NB
Francois Giguere Globocam, Inc. Montreal QC
Top 32 Elite Trip Winners
Blake MacPherson Team Truck Centres Windsor ON

 

