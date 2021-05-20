Gravel to oversee Point S Canada’s buying, merchandising

Point S Canada on Thursday announced the appointment of Jacqueline Gravel as vice-president, buying and merchandising, as of May 10. She will oversee Point S Canada’s purchasing and merchandising team, among other responsibilities.

Jacqueline Gravel (Photo: Point S Canada)

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Jacqueline to our organization. With her knowledge of independent merchant networks, expertise in purchasing and merchandising with national and international suppliers, and leadership skills, she will help the company evolve to reach part of its growth targets,” said Bruno Leclair, president and CEO of Point S Canada.

Up until recently, Jacqueline was vice-president of merchandising at Lowe’s Canada, where she acquired a vast range of experience with Canadian and international suppliers. Throughout her career, she has also served as vice-president of operations at L’Aubainerie and Familiprix.

She has both a bachelor and master of business administration. With over 25 years of experience under her belt, she is extremely knowledgeable about networks and merchandising. She is known for her outstanding communication and leadership skills, and her ability to innovate in changing environments.

Point S Canada is a network of independent retailers offering consumer and commercial tires, auto services, auto glass, and accessories. Counting more than 850 stores, Point S Canada includes banners such as Point S, Point S City, V1, Otobox, Prestige Tire, and Méga Pneu located in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.