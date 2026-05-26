Groupe Morneau names new leaders in sales, HR and marketing

Groupe Morneau has announced several leadership appointments as the Quebec-based transportation and logistics company looks to support continued growth and strengthen its executive team.

The company named: Nancy St-Laurent vice president, sales; Caroline Huot vice president, human resources; and Anouk Petit vice president, communications, marketing and customer experience.

(Image: Groupe Morneau)

“These appointments reflect the confidence we place in leaders who embody our values and vision,” said Catherine Morneau, co-president of Groupe Morneau. “Their expertise and approach will directly contribute to our continued growth and the development of our organization.”

St-Laurent brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial leadership and business development within the transportation and logistics sector. Groupe Morneau said her appointment is intended to strengthen the company’s commercial leadership and support future growth.

Huot has been with Groupe Morneau since 2013, holding several human resources roles within the organization. The company said she will focus on employee experience and talent development in her new role.

Petit will continue overseeing communications, marketing, customer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Groupe Morneau said she will help support the organization’s visibility and strategic development.

The company also announced a planned transition involving Benoit Chrétien, current vice president, sales. Effective July 1, Chrétien will move into the role of strategic advisor after working alongside St-Laurent during a transition period over the coming months.

“We are confident that this evolution of our leadership team will allow us to continue growing with clarity, consistency and ambition, while remaining true to our deeply human culture,” said David Morneau, co-president of Groupe Morneau.